عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alaska Airlines Hit By IT Outage Causing Ground Stop In Seattle

Alaska Airlines Hit By IT Outage Causing Ground Stop In Seattle


9/23/2024 5:21:12 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Alaska airlines said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operation, including delayed flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.

"This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems," it added.

ALSO READ:

  • US urges citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options are available
  • UAE airlines clarify rules on pagers, walkie-talkies for Lebanon flights after Beirut ban

MENAFN23092024000049011007ID1108703289


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search