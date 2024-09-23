Alaska Airlines Hit By IT Outage Causing Ground Stop In Seattle

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Alaska said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operation, including delayed flights.

Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.

"This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems," it added.

