President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Certain Challenges Facing Country As He Addresses Milli Majlis
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the certain
challenges facing the country as he addressed the first session of
the seventh convocation of Milli Majlis, Azernews
reports.
"The task of increasing our military strength is the number one
priority. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror
operation are left behind, the recent developments worldwide, the
new conflict, the emergence of war zones and the rising tension
around us, at the same time, the revanchist trends in Armenia make
us keep constant focus on this area.
Noting that the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is
also among the challenges facing the country, the head of state
added: "However, if we decrease our focus on the military field and
do not provide sufficiaent funds to it, we may encounter problems
in the future."
