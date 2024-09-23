Kiran Rao’S ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao's comedy drama“Laapataa Ladies” has been chosen and submitted as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Category for the 2025 by the Film Federation of India.

The Oscars are set to be held in March 2025. The film was contending alongside 29 film including names such as“Animal”,“Kill”,“Kalki 2898 AD”,“Srikanth”,“Chandu Champion”,“Joram”,“Maidaan”,“Sam Bahadur”,“Article 370”, the Malayalam film“Aattam”, which was feted with the National Award for Best Feature Film this year and Payal Kapadia's“All We Imagine As Light”, a Cannes winner.

Headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, a 13-member selection jury decided on“Laapataa Ladies”, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

“Laapataa Ladies” is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.

“Laapataa Ladies” is all set to release in Japan on October 4 and the filmmaker had said that she is an admirer of Japanese cinema and this feels like a full-circle moment.

Kiran said:“I'm thrilled that 'Laapataa Ladies' is releasing in Japan. As an admirer of Japanese cinema, this feels like a full-circle moment. I hope the film's emotional core will resonate with Japanese audiences just as it did with ours.”

“Laapataa Ladies” premiered in March 2024 in India and captivated audiences for over 100 days in theaters and then continued to earn love and appreciation from audiences on OTT.

The film is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.