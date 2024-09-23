Dissanayake Vows To Lead Sri Lanka Into 'New Era Of Renaissance' (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 23 (IANS) Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, who was sworn in on Monday as the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka, vowed to usher in a "new era of Renaissance" in the island nation.

"This morning (23rd), I took oath as the 9th Executive President of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat," the newly-elected leader said in a post on X.

Expressing his commitment to work for the country, Dissanayake wrote, "I promise to fulfil your responsibility to usher in a new era of Renaissance for this country, and I look forward to your collective contribution to that."

Addressing the complexity of the challenges Sri Lanka faces, Dissanayake assured citizens that he would work diligently to meet their expectations.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath, marking a historic moment as the country's first leftist head of state.

After the swearing-in ceremony, he pledged to "restore the public's confidence in politicians" and to govern the country with wisdom and transparency.

"I'm not a magician but an ordinary citizen with certain capabilities and incapabilities. My top priority is to enhance my abilities, expand my knowledge, and make the best decisions to govern the country," he further emphasised.

The election results were finalised on Sunday evening after Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential run-off, as neither Dissanayake nor Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa secured the required majority in the initial round.

According to the Sri Lankan Election Commission, Dissanayake won the presidency with 42.31 per cent of the vote, with Premadasa finishing second and outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe third.

Following his victory on Sunday, Dissanayake, popularly known as AKD, reflected on the historic nature of the moment, writing on X, "The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person's work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful."

Dissanayake also paid tribute to those who sacrificed for this cause, stating,

"Our journey here has been paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears, and even their lives for this cause. Their sacrifices are not forgotten," he wrote.

In a message of unity, the newly elected President stressed the importance of solidarity among all Sri Lankans, saying, "The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision."

Dissanayake has been a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's political scene, leading the JVP party through significant national events. His presidency is seen as a pivotal moment in the country's history, marking the first time a leftist leader has taken the highest office.