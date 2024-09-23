Carnegie Mellon Qatar Celebrates 20 Years Of Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) has announced the 20th anniversary of opening its doors in Education City. Throughout the semester, the campus will be highlighting and celebrating the significant impact the CMU-Q community of students, graduates, faculty and staff has made over the past two decades.a

Michael Trick, who is the longest-serving dean of CMU-Q, reflects on the campus' decades in Education City:“Carnegie Mellon Qatar's partnership with Qatar Foundation is based on a shared belief in the transformative power of education,” he said.

“Over the past 20 years, we have witnessed the growth of a unique campus community that has deep connections with the partner universities, while remaining quintessentially Carnegie Mellon.”

Since its founding in 2004, CMU-Q has provided a world-class education to more than 1,300 graduates. Today, more than 450 students are pursuing degrees in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

The campus has played an important role in shaping Qatar's knowledge economy and fostering a culture of learning and innovation. CMU-Q alumni-most of whom live and work in Qatar-have achieved remarkable successes in various fields, from technology and business to government and research.

As the campus reflects on the past, Trick is also looking to the future:“The Carnegie Mellon experience is continually evolving as we find new opportunities for learning, new frontiers to research, and new technologies to explore. I am excited by the possibilities as we embark on CMU-Q's next chapter.”

Applications are now open for students starting university in the fall of 2025.