Molex Unveils Versatile Vaporconnect Optical Feedthrough Modules Enabling Thermal Management Innovations To Address AI-Driven Data Center Growth

First-to-market, cassette-based solution for two-phase immersion cooling slashes time and cost associated with installing and upgrading hyperscale data centers

Plug-and-play deployment easily connects immersion-tank optical transceivers to cabling infrastructure via fully upgradeable sealed modules Future-proof capabilities include flexibility to change connector types and shuffle circuit configurations without impacting mechanical interfaces or tank design

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex , a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today introduced a thermal management solution that reduces the time and cost of deploying and upgrading high-performance data centers to meet unrelenting demand for generative AI and machine learning workflows. Molex VaporConnectTM Optical Feedthrough Modules for two-phase immersion cooling address constant increases in data center speed and capacity by leveraging a unique, cassette-based design that bolts directly onto immersion tanks and enables optical transceivers and network cabling infrastructure to be swapped out without changing mechanical interfaces or impacting immersion tank architecture. Reference designs for the new modules will be available commercially in Q1 of 2025.

Molex's VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Module is a cassette-based solution for two-phase immersion cooling, designed for plug-and-play deployment to enable easier and faster hyperscale data center upgrades.

"Molex continually embraces innovative optical solutions to ease data center deployments and upgrades while alleviating critical thermal management challenges," said Trevor Smith, general manager, Optical Connectivity, Molex. "VaporConnect gives customers the flexibility to upgrade connectivity and scale cooling system designs to keep pace with data center growth by simply deploying a different module, which will accelerate upgrades while reducing overall energy, cooling and technology costs."

Streamlining Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Molex VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Modules simplify the connections between optical transceivers contained within immersion tanks and cabling infrastructure that exists outside the tank using fully upgradeable sealed modules. With VaporConnect, sealing and cabling is accomplished inside the module, giving customers the opportunity to upgrade connectors without impacting immersion tank design or architecture. Additionally, customers have the flexibility to re-use standard cabling infrastructure for multiple product generations, which further reduces deployment time, cost and complexity.

A full range of industry-standard and Molex optical connector form factors are available for single- and multi-mode fiber solutions. They also feature mix-and-match functionality to facilitate system upgrades to newer or denser connectors. Customizable module footprints are available to fit specific space and application requirements. Also, Molex VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Modules are designed to minimize external patching and shuffle requirements by leveraging Molex FlexPlaneTM optical circuitry technology. As a result, complex optical shuffles and high-density fiber routing are integrated seamlessly within the module for simpler installation and plug-and-play operation.

Reliable, Versatile, Upgradeable Optical Interconnects

A sealing gasket comes with every VaporConnect module, which is thoroughly tested using industry-standard, helium-leak testing to ensure a reliable seal with the tank wall. This also assures a seamless transition from the server line cards inside the tank to outside cabling infrastructure. Testing is underway for compliance with industry-standard GR-1435-CORE.

VaporConnect modules are designed to accommodate customer specifications, with the number of fiber channels dependent on the number and type of connectors used. As many as 576 fibers can be integrated into a single module. A range of form factor options are available, including MPO, LC and very small form factor (VSFF) options, such as MMC, MDC, SN and SN-MT. This ensures conformance to existing infrastructure and streamlines system upgrades. As part of Molex's continued investment in this area, an EBO connector option is currently in development, with availability slated for the first half of 2025.

Molex's Commitment to Optical Network Innovations on Display at ECOC 2024

As the largest manufacturer of Optical Feedthrough Modules for two-phase immersion cooling, Molex has shipped more than 350,000 optical channels to date. At this year's ECOC'24 , Molex will reinforce its commitment to optical network infrastructure innovations with on-site product displays, including the new VaporConnect Optical Feedthrough Modules. The company's extensive line of optical connectivity products, optoelectronics solutions and wavelength management systems also are being featured at Stand C75. As a participating member in OIF, Molex is part of an interoperability demonstration, which takes place at Booth B83, to spotlight optical networking innovations and solutions for data centers, AI/ML technologies and disaggregated systems.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place.

With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of

Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit .

