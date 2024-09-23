Moci Announces Launch Of Qatar's Trademark Database On WIPO's Global Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Commerce and (MoCI) has announced the launch of Qatar's brands databases on the global brand database, which is a run by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

People interested in brands can browse the database through: Global Brand Database (wipo) before requesting the registration of a brand and explore the brands which attract both the public and private sectors.

This achievement comes after Qatar joined Madrid Protocol of brands' international registration, which represents a crucial step for Qatar's companies and entrepreneurs as it protects their brands and intellectual properties internationally.

This is one of a series of initiatives launched by MoCI as represented by Intellectual properties rights protection department in order to reinforce intellectual property protection and achieve the highest standards of transparency in government procedures, which goes in line with QNV 2030 that is based on building a strong, diverse, and attractive economy.