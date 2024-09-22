Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Commences Medical Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in Nablus commenced operations, providing essential medical services to alleviate the suffering of the West Bank's residents.

The hospital commander said,“This initiative is part of Jordan's noble humanitarian and medical mission towards the people of Palestine.”

The commander emphasised that the medical and emergency teams are utilising all available resources to deliver "top-notch" medical services to the people in Nablus and nearby villages.

On its first day, the hospital treated 783 patients, handling cases ranging from minor surgeries and chronic diseases to laboratory tests and internal emergencies through its integrated clinics.

The hospital is equipped with specialised medical clinics, including paediatrics, gynaecology, internal medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, and general medicine. It also includes two major operating rooms, a minor operating room, two intensive care units, a radiology lab, sterilisation units, and a pharmacy.

The medical staff comprises highly qualified and experienced doctors and nurses, supported by other medical professionals.

This hospital is part of the humanitarian and medical mission initiated by the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, following the Royal directives issued in November 2023.

Residents expressed their gratitude for Jordan's "honourable" stance and continuous efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to provide free medical services.