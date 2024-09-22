SMHAEL, With The Ampoule 'HA:L RPS 3', Aims To Expand Its Market Through Collaborations With Global Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dongbeom Seo, Vice President of SMHAEL, explaining the company's products and technologies during the Global Meetup with French tech media Le Café du Geek

Dongbeom Seo, Vice President of SMHAEL, explaining the company's products and technologies during the Global Media Meetup

Leo Thevenet, Editor-in-Chief of Le Café du Geek (left), and Dongbeom Seo, Vice President of SMHAEL (right), engaging in Q&A during the Global Media Meetup

Commemorative photo after the Global Media Meetup: Leo Thevenet (left) and Dongbeom Seo (right)

Following VivaTech, SMHAEL expressed its ambition to challenge for the CES 2025 Innovation Award, signaling its accelerated path toward globalization.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Europe's largest technology event, VivaTech 2024, held in Paris for four days in May, concluded with great success. AVING News , participating in the event, had a 'Global Media Meetup' to spotlight the achievements of Korean companies expanding into the European market. VivaTech, launched in 2016, brings together innovative companies worldwide to introduce new technologies and business ideas, especially fostering the growth of startups.This year, notable global figures like French President Emmanuel Macron, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma participated in keynote speeches, highlighting the event's prestige. The exhibition featured over 13,000 startups from 160 countries, attracting approximately 165,000 attendees.Fifty Korean startups participated, with companies like Pixelity signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cortex Machina in Belgium to expand digital healthcare cooperation in Europe. At the same time, Davida advanced PoC (Proof of Concept) agreements with major French corporations. Similarly, Little Cat networked with French corporations and startups to explore business partnerships, paving the way for global market expansion, including Japan, the U.S., and Germany.SMHAEL (CEO Guemsook Seo), a company specializing in high-functionality ampoules targeting problematic skin conditions, also participated in the media meetup in July. The company leverages advanced natural materials research and cutting-edge technology to offer products that improve skin whitening, wrinkle care, and regeneration. SMHAEL is also collaborating with international research facilities to develop new products.SMHAEL's flagship product is an ampoule based on the hydrophobic peptide RPS.3, which Professor Jun Kim of Korea University first discovered. This natural substance addresses various skin issues, including anti-aging, skin damage repair, and inflammation reduction, while also improving conditions like pigmentation, freckles, and dark spots.The RPS.3 peptide is highly compatible with human skin, penetrating deep into the dermal layer for enhanced effectiveness. Additionally, its ability to promote uniform collagen synthesis via mRNA functionality helps maintain healthier and more resilient skin.At the media meetup, Dongbeom Seo emphasized,“RPS.3 has been registered in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary (ICID) to certify its credibility and has passed various safety and efficacy tests. Our products are safe for humans, animals, and even plants, earning widespread trust among customers.”The HA:L RPS Signature Base Ampoule, which contains RPS.3 alongside eight essential peptides for skin recovery, received positive feedback at VivaTech from global visitors and professionals in the beauty industry.“We connected with global brands like L'Oréal, laying the groundwork for future international business expansion. We also signed MOUs with European partners,” Seo added.Building on its success at VivaTech, SMHAEL is accelerating efforts to obtain regulatory approvals in key markets and expand its sales globally. The company is undergoing certification processes for the FDA and MoCRA in the U.S., CPNP in the European Union, and PMDA in Japan.“We expect to complete U.S. regulatory approvals by November this year, followed by certifications in Japan and Europe,” Seo noted, adding that the company is actively seeking partners and buyers to assist in global distribution.The company has been expanding into countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Turkey, France, and Denmark. SMHAEL is also developing products tailored to different skin types and climates.In addition to expanding business opportunities through VivaTech, SMHAEL is set to participate in CES 2025 in Las Vegas, aiming to compete for the CES Innovation Award.“Our goal is to attract global attention with RPS.3, positioning ourselves as a promising biotech startup,” said Seo, highlighting the potential of their advanced RPS.3 technology, which involves precise peptide sequencing and synthetic processes.Leo Thevenet, Editor-in-Chief of Le Café du Geek , commented,“SMHAEL has clear goals and plans for global expansion. Success in international markets is built on proactive communication and understanding the needs of buyers and partners in advance.”

Davis Kim

AVING News

+82 2-856-3276

email us here

