Solvit System To Export 'SOLVIT-Isar' Rescue Assisting System To Emergency Rescue-Related Agencies Worldwide

Solvit System CEO Kim Yeong-Goo answering questions during the 'Global Meetup' event with Ubergizmo

SOLVIT-iSAR concept

Example of SOLVIT-iSAR usage

Solvit System CTO Joo-Myung Kim pitching during the 'Global Media Meetup' with Ubergizmo

From left: Solvit System CEO Yeong-Goo Kim, Ubergizmo CTO Hubert Nguyen, and Solvit System CTO Joo-Myung Kim

SOLVIT-iSAR supports search and rescue in communication dead zones and reduces the initial search area in shadow zones.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solvit System Co., Ltd. (CEO Yeong-Goo Kim) participated in the 'Global Media Meetup' Season 2, held at MIK Base Camp in Seocho-gu, Seoul, from Tuesday, August 27, to Wednesday, August 28.The 'Global Media Meetup' Season 2 event, co-hosted by global media AVING News and U.S. tech media Ubergizmo , focuses on introducing Korean startups' products and technologies to the worldwide market. The event also aims to expand business opportunities by providing preemptive reports on CES 2025 Innovation Award applications and participating startups.The name“Solvit System” embodies the mission of solving customers' problems (“Solve It”). The company has grown into a top military communications and radio wave analysis M&S (Modeling & Simulation) firm, performing over 80% of Korea's military communication M&S business.Leveraging its core M&S technology, Solvit System has expanded its business to include innovative applications like the AI-based intelligent search and rescue system (iSAR), next-generation surveillance and reconnaissance mission equipment, and optimized drone and anti-drone solutions.Since its establishment in 2007, Solvit System has supplied M&S and embedded application solutions to national defense research institutions such as the Agency for Defense Development and defense companies like Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1. In December 2022, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration selected Solvit System as one of the“Top 100 Innovative Defense Companies” in AI. The company is developing next-generation surveillance and reconnaissance mission equipment for drone bot systems.Solvit System has successfully developed the 'intelligent Search & Rescue' (iSAR) system, which uses radio wave analysis and AI technology to rescue victims and locate missing persons in areas with poor mobile communication coverage. The system has been recognized for its innovation and was designated as an excellent research and development innovation product by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. It has been used by the Gyeonggi Northern Fire & Disaster Headquarters since April 2024, and plans are underway to expand to the U.S. and other overseas markets.Solvit System also plans to showcase 'SOLVIT-iSAR' at CES 2025 in Las Vegas and will compete for the Innovation Award.The SOLVIT-iSAR system is designed to help rescue lost or missing individuals in areas with poor mobile communication coverage, such as national parks, deserts, or remote areas. The current E911 service needs help pinpointing locations in these areas, often resulting in low rescue success rates despite significant search efforts.However, SOLVIT-iSAR significantly increases the likelihood of saving lives by reducing the search area by up to 1/25, thanks to Solvit System's patented mobile communication forensic technology. This technology includes mobile communication coverage analysis, subtraction methods, and intelligent time series inference and diffusion models reflecting the mobility of the missing persons.By drastically reducing the search area in regions with poor mobile communication coverage, SOLVIT-iSAR helps secure the golden time for rescues and saves staffing and costs. The search support app provided by SOLVIT-iSAR enhances the efficiency of search and rescue operations by allowing real-time tracking and sharing of rescue personnel's locations during large-scale operations.Importantly, SOLVIT-iSAR enables search support in emergencies in areas with poor mobile communication coverage, even if the person in need has no special device or app for location tracking.Solvit System said,“SOLVIT-iSAR analyzes wireless coverage and applies our patented technology for eliminating coverage blind spots, mobility models, and time series inference technology to reduce the search area by up to 1/25 in blind spots. While the U.S. Civil Air Patrol (CAP) manually analyzes radio signals for aircraft accidents, emergency response teams using the automated framework developed and applied by SOLVIT-iSAR can derive a search area within 10 minutes.”Additionally, Solvit System highlighted that in areas with poor radio coverage, anyone carrying a mobile phone can be located easily, even without additional equipment or apps.The company also plans to push for international standardization (3GPP) and legal and institutional improvements for emergency positioning services (E911) in areas with poor mobile communication coverage.Solvit System's presentation and Q&A with Ubergizmo covered these topics during the Global Media Meetup. When asked to explain the term“iSAR,” Solvit System explained,“iSAR stands for intelligent Search and Rescue, and SAR is a common term used in the rescue field. In military communications, real-life testing is impossible, but we can perform simulations in our M&S systems.”Solvit System also revealed its ambitions to target overseas markets, focusing on countries with many areas where mobile communication blind spots frequently occur (e.g., mountainous, desert, and jungle regions). Target customers include emergency rescue agencies (911, fire departments), police responsible for searching for missing persons, and governments and local municipalities focused on public safety. Through its participation in CES 2025, Solvit System hopes to initiate export agreements with related agencies worldwide and plans to participate in MWC 2025.Solvit System further announced plans to launch a cloud-based product to offer flexibility and scalability for rescue operations. The company is also developing a drone system to rapidly search for missing persons or victims in radio blind spots. Combined with the iSAR system, this would complete an integrated solution for rescuing lives in coverage gaps.

