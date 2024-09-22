India Is Not Going To Stop Now, Not Going To Slow Down: Highlights From PM Modi's Address To Indian Diaspora In New York

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Indian diaspora in New York, which was attended by over 15,000 people from across America on Long Island and called them India's brand ambassadors. Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his warm hospitality during a visit to his home in Delaware.

“I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position. For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you rashtradoot. I salute you all, the Indian diaspora." Modi said.

Thousands had gathered outside the Nassau Coliseum ahead of the event - with the organisers indicating that around 25,000 people had registered for passes. Visuals shared online show also several artiste groups playing instruments and practising their dance routines ahead of the event .

Popular artists such as Devi Sri Prasad, Hanumankind, and Aditya Gadhvi also performed in the Nassau Coliseum as part of the event.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event at Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum in East Meadow, New York on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

Earlier on Saturday the PM had taken part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida .



Our Namaste has become multi-national, has gone from local to global, only because of you. The warmth and energy of the Indian diaspora in New York is unparalleled.

I travelled in at least 29 states in America even before I was holding any post.

You have connected America to Bharat and Bharat to America. There is no match to you skill, talent, commitment. You all have come here from faraway places; some of you are old faces, while some are new ones, and I am thankful to the love I am receiving here. This reminds me of those days when I was not even a politician and I came here to visit this place.



We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united."

For the world, AI means Artificial intelligence, but for me it is America-India.

AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world. The same AI spirit is taking India-US relations to new heights. I salute Indian diaspora, said PM Modi amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'

There was also a time when I had chosen another path for myself but destiny brought me into politics. I had never thought I would become a chief minister. I was the longest-serving CM of Gujarat. Later, the people promoted me and made me the prime minister.

You may remember a word PUSHP - P for Progressive Bharat, U for Unstoppable Bharat, S for Spiritual Bharat, H for Humanity fist Bharat and P for Prosperous Bharat - means PUSHP which will make India Viksit Bharat. Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian community on his arrival in New York



India is second biggest manufacturer of mobile. There used to be a time when we imported mobiles, today we are exporting. Today, India leads. India's UPI is attracting everyone. You have wallets in your phones, but in India, wallet (e-wallet) is in their phone. India is not going to stop. Bharat wants devices to run in Made in India chips.

Days are not far when you will see 'Made in India' chip in America. This small chip will take the 'flight' of Viksit Bharat to new heights and it is Modi's guarantee.

For India, power and potency means - knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring, power is for protecting.

I am the first PM of India who was born after Independence. During the freedom struggle, crores of Indians sacrificed everything and lost their lives for the nation. Though we couldn't die for nation, we could live for the country. From day 1, my aim has been clear. I couldn't sacrifice my life for swaraj, but I will dedicate my entire life for the welfare of the country.

Wherever in world there is crisis, India emerges as first responder.

Today's India sees big dreams, chases big dreams. India is not going to stop now, India is not going to slow down now. India is land of opportunities. India doesn't wait for opportunities, rather it creates opportunity. India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector.









(With inputs from agencies)