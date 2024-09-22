White House Urges Americans To Leave Lebanon Amid Israel Strikes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he was not aware of any Israel notification to the United States before its strikes in Beirut on Friday, adding that Americans were strongly urged not to to Lebanon or to leave if they are already there.

Kirby, speaking to reporters, said he could not comment on the latest strikes but reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region.

