Sumexus Expands Wheelchair Accessible Medical Transportation Services To Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, And Dallas Counties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Texas, USA – September 22, 2024 – Sumexus is excited to announce the expansion of its wheelchair accessible medical services to five major counties in Texas: Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, and Dallas. This significant development aims to enhance healthcare accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges by providing reliable, comfortable, and safe transportation options.



Sumexus has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional medical services, and this expansion represents a major step in broadening its reach to better serve the community. By extending services into these key counties, Sumexus is addressing a critical need for accessible medical transportation in both urban and rural areas.



Key Features of the Expansion:



- Comprehensive Coverage: The expanded service areas now include Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, and Dallas Counties, ensuring that more residents can benefit from Sumexus's specialized transportation services. This expansion facilitates easier access to medical appointments and treatments,for individuals who rely on wheelchairs and other mobility aids.



- Modern, Accessible Vehicles: Sumexus's fleet features state-of-the-art vehicles that are fully equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices. These vehicles are designed with the latest safety and accessibility features, including secure wheelchair restraints, hydraulic lifts, and spacious interiors for maximum comfort.



- Professional and Compassionate Staff: All Sumexus drivers and attendants are highly trained to assist with patient needs, ensuring a smooth and supportive transportation experience. The staff is dedicated to providing excellent care and making every journey as comfortable as possible.



- 24/7 Service Availability: Recognizing the need for round-the-clock care, Sumexus offers 24/7 service to handle non-emergency transportation requests. This ensures that patients have access to timely medical care regardless of the time of day.



- User-Friendly Booking System: Sumexus has introduced an easy-to-use online booking system, allowing patients and caregivers to schedule rides, track vehicles in real-time, and receive updates with convenience and efficiency.



Quote from Sumexus:



"We are proud to expand our wheelchair accessible medical transportation services to these five important counties," said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus. "Our goal is to improve access to essential healthcare services for individuals with mobility impairments. By increasing our service areas, we are committed to providing high-quality, reliable transportation that supports better health outcomes and enhances quality of life."



About Sumexus: Connecting Patients with Care and Comfort



Sumexus is a leading provider of wheelchair accessible medical transportation and specialized medical transport services. With a focus on safety, comfort, and reliability, Sumexus offers a comprehensive range of transportation solutions designed to meet the needs of patients with mobility challenges. The company's commitment to excellence and patient care ensures a superior experience for every journey.



For More Information:



For additional details about Sumexus's services and the new expanded areas, please visit or contact our customer service team at 817-997-4733.



---



Media Inquiries:



Godfrey Odubassa

Managing Member



Sumexus LLC

817-997-4733

...



Company :-Sumexus LLC

User :- Godfrey Odubassa

Email :-...

Url :-