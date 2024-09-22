Four Wounded By Live Bullets Amid Clashes In Nablus

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Nablus /PNN / Manar Abudayah-

Three civilians, including two children, were by live bullets during confrontations with Israeli forces today, Sunday, in the old town of Nablus.

Local sources reported that special forces of the Israeli occupation army, known as "Musta'ribin," stormed the Muslimani courtyard in the old town, using tear and sound bombs against the civilians, while additional reinforcements from the occupation forces arrived. He added that violent confrontations erupted in the area, resulting in two children (aged 15 and 17) being shot in the feet, a young man (27) being shot in the back, and an elderly man (60) being shot in the hand.