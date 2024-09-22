Anryton launch its Layer One Network and revolutionary DNA NFT Technology to advance precision healthcare

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; September 19, 2024



Anryton is proud to announce the official launch of its Layer One network, a groundbreaking advancement in blockchain technology that promises to transform data storage, privacy, and exchange across multiple industries. Alongside this significant milestone, Anryton is unveiling its innovative DNA NFT technology, which leverages Variant Call Format (VCF) files to create digital wallets for secure data storage and enhanced privacy.



The Layer One network represents a leap forward in blockchain infrastructure, offering a scalable, secure, and highly efficient platform that supports a wide range of applications. The network’s robust capabilities are poised to revolutionise sectors such as healthcare, legal, supply chain, and data management.



Dr. Anmol S Kapoor, CEO and Founder of Anryton, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch. He says, “Today marks a pivotal moment for Anryton as we unveil our Layer One network and DNA NFT technology. Our Layer One network is designed to set a new standard in blockchain efficiency and security, while our DNA NFT technology provides a groundbreaking solution for data privacy and storage. By integrating VCF files into NFTs, we are not only enhancing data security but also paving the way for innovative applications in healthcare and beyond.”



The DNA NFT technology, developed in conjunction with the Layer One network, utilises VCF files to create unique digital wallets that securely store genetic and personal data. This innovative approach ensures that individuals maintain control over their sensitive information, while also enabling seamless and secure data exchange between authorized parties.



Ms. Ruchi Bindra, Chief Legal Officer of Anryton Technologies, highlighted the legal and privacy implications, saying, “The launch of our DNA NFT technology is a game-changer for data privacy and protection. By incorporating legal frameworks into our blockchain solutions, we are addressing the growing concerns around data security and privacy. Our technology ensures that individuals’ personal and genetic information is securely stored and managed with the highest standards of confidentiality.”



Mr. Harman Puri, Strategy Consultant, emphasized the broader applications of Anryton’s technology: “Anryton’s Layer One network and DNA NFT technology have the potential to revolutionize multiple industries. From healthcare to legal and supply chain management, our solutions offer unparalleled security and efficiency. The integration of blockchain technology into these sectors will streamline processes, enhance data integrity, and drive innovation,” he said.



Mr. Harish Consul from Ocgrow Ventures praised the technological advancements: “Anryton’s launch represents a significant advancement in blockchain technology. The Layer One network and DNA NFT technology are poised to make a substantial impact on data storage, exchange, and privacy. We are excited to support Anryton in their mission to lead the way in blockchain innovation.”



Additionally, BioAro is set to launch its BioChain initiative, which will offer secure, decentralized data storage systems compliant with HIPAA and other regulations.



Sidharth Bhinder, CTO of BioAro, commented: “BioChain represents a significant step forward in securing health data. By leveraging decentralized technology, we are ensuring that sensitive health information remains protected and private, while also providing a compliant and robust system for healthcare providers. Importantly, we will be using Anryton’s Layer One network to enhance our capabilities, helping us scale up effectively in the healthcare field. This collaboration will not only bolster data security and regulatory compliance but also facilitate better patient outcomes and innovations in health data management.”



The official launch event for Anryton’s Layer One network and DNA NFT technology was held in Dubai on September 14, 2024.







