(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at curtailing the presence of the Russian language, the Latvian parliament, known as the Saeima, has enacted amendments to the Credit Institution Law that will eliminate Russian as an option in the interfaces of automated machines (ATMs). This decision underscores Latvia's broader campaign to restrict the use of Russian in public life, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region.



The amendments were approved on Thursday, with the parliament stating that Latvian commercial banks will no longer provide a Russian language option at ATMs. Traditionally, ATMs in Latvia have offered services in Latvian, English, and Russian, catering to the country’s diverse linguistic landscape. However, the new regulations mandate that the on-screen customer interface must be available exclusively in Latvian, with allowances only for other official languages from European Union member states or candidate countries—effectively excluding Russian.



According to the statement released by the Saeima, “As a result, Russian will be removed from ATMs,” reinforcing the Latvian government's intent to promote the use of its national language in public spaces. The changes will come into effect on January 30, 2025, allowing financial institutions ample time to update their systems and programming. The amendments will require the signature of Latvia's president before becoming law.



Latvia's banking sector is primarily dominated by Scandinavian-owned commercial banks such as Swedbank and SEB, along with a few privately owned domestic banks. Notably, there are no state-owned banks in the country. This shift in policy reflects Latvia’s alignment with other Baltic states, including Estonia and Lithuania, which have been outspoken supporters of Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Historically, the Russian language has been linked to a legacy of oppression in Latvia, leading to a long-standing policy of reducing the rights and usage of the language among Russian speakers. Authorities in Latvia have systematically worked to diminish the role of Russian in public life over the years, and this latest ban on ATM language options is a continuation of that trend.



As the geopolitical landscape evolves, Latvia's decision may resonate beyond its borders, signaling a significant cultural and political stance within the Baltic region and the wider European context.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701078