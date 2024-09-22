GCC Chief, Iranian Foreign Min. Discuss Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed on Sunday with Iranian of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi ways of strengthening cooperation.

The General Secretariat of the GCC said in a statement that the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US.

The meeting discussed bilateral ties between GCC and Iran and ways to enhance those ties to benefit regional security and stability, said the statement.

Both sides also discussed latest regional and international developments, subjects of common interest and exchange of point of views, it added. (end)

