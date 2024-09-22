(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gentle Giants Expands its Natural, Non GMO Ingredients Pet Foods into Pet Stores throughout Canada

- Burt Ward, "Robin" from Tv's , CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gentle Giants Pet Products created Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Dog and Puppy Food and Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Cat and Kitten Food that helps pets live longer and healthier and is expanding its distribution in the Canadian pet food market starting at the Pets Canada Industry Show in Toronto 2024 at Booths #345 and #347.(See below for the location and more information.)Gentle Giants Products is one of the fastest growing pet companies in the U.S. and wants to expand its Natural Non GMO Ingredients Pet Foods into pet store retailers throughout of Canada. Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Dog and Puppy Food is currently sold in 410 Walmart stores throughout Canada and is sold online at Walmart.With their Life's Cause of helping pets live longer, healthier, happier lives, Gentle Giant's Founders Burt Ward , the original "Robin" from the Batman TV Series, and his wife, Tracy Ward, have rescued more than 15,500 dogs and hundreds of cats during the last 30 years and they created Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Pet Foods to significantly improve the lives of all precious pets.Dogs eating Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Dog and Puppy Food and following Gentle Giants Special Feeding and Care Program are living as long as 30 healthy, active years with a wonderful quality of life. Cats eating Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Cat and Kitten Food are living long, healthy, active lives, too. Learn more at GentleGiantsDogFood, GentleGiantsPetProducts and GentleGiantsCatFood.The Gentle Giants Philosophy is“There's Nothing More Precious Than Life.” All Gentle Giants Pet Foods, including its Dry and Canned Dog and Cat Foods, are Natural, made with Super Premium Non GMO Ingredients, and contain No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy, No Fillers, No BHA, No BHT, No Ethoxyquin, No Gums, No Carrageenan, No Antibiotics, and No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives.Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food is excellent for all dogs and puppies of all ages, sizes, and stages of life - from 2lbs to 300lbs - from the youngest 3 1/2 week old puppies to the oldest seniors that are 30 years old. Gentle Giants Cat and Kitten Food is excellent for all cats and kittens of all ages, sizes and stages of life - from the first bites as a kitten to the oldest seniors living long, healthy active lives with a wonderful quality of life.Burt Ward was awarded The President's Volunteer Service Award and The President' Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States for rescuing thousands of dogs and cats and for the creation of Gentle Glants Special Feeding and Care Program and Gentle Giants Natural Non GMO Ingredients Pet Food.The United Nations Association of America also individually awarded Burt Ward and Tracy Ward The United Nations Association of America Humanitarian Award,Burt Ward said,“These are the highest honors of my career being recognized by the President of The United States and The United Nations for doing something we love to do to help make a difference in the world. I accept these awards on behalf of my wife, Tracy, and myself because we have done everything together.We are proud to be manufacturing in Canada for our Canadian retailers. This means you are receiving the freshest Natural NON GMO Ingredients Pet Food in the industry that can be quickly transported to you from Canada.Please come by our Booths #345 and #347 to meet our Global Sales Manager, Bryan Myers, so he can answer any and all of your questions and to meet and talk to Burt Ward and Tracy Ward who will be live by Satellite.On September 22 and 23rd, we will be at the Pets Canada Industry Show: Toronto 2024. Year after year, this event proves that it is the place to be to make important industry contacts from across North America. In addition to discovering the newest products and the latest technology, clients and suppliers can connect, network and participate in our special events and seminars. See the specific location and details directly below."The Pets Canada Industry Show: Toronto 2024 at Booths #345 and #347.Location: International Centre, Hall 2, Mississauga, Ontario, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON L4V 1EB - Gentle Giants Booths 345 and 347.Date and Time: September 22, 2024 from 10:00am-5:00pm EST and September 23, 2024 from 10:00am-3:00pm EST.

