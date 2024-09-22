FGCCC Appoints Saleh Al Sharqi As Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (FGCCC) appointed Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi (pictured) as the Secretary-General of the Federation.

This came during the Federation's 64th meeting, recently held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Al Sharqi is considered one of the young Qatari leaders who have demonstrated exceptional skills in administration and leadership.

He has served in various leadership roles at the Qatar Chamber for many years. Most recently, he was appointed as the General Manager from February 2016 until the end of 2023.

Prior to that, he held the positions of Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs, Deputy General Manager, and Acting General Manager. Al Sharqi has chaired numerous committees within the Chamber and represented the Chamber at many Gulf, Arab and international conferences and meetings.

Additionally, he has served as a member of the boards of directors for several official bodies in Qatar and other Gulf countries.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time since the Federation of GCC Chambers was established in 1979 that a secretary-general has been appointed from Qatar.