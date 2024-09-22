'QUAD Is Here To Stay': PM Modi Meets Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kishida, Australia's Anthony Albanese In PICS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Modi US visit: During his ongoing three-day visit to America, Prime Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and participated in the QUAD summit on Saturday. He also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington. Earlier, PM Modi also addressed the QUAD leaders' Summit and the Cancer Moonshot event.

The Indian prime minister is scheduled to attend a CEO roundtable discussion, Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, chair some key bilateral meetings in New York, and address a diaspora event on Sunday and next day. Here are the top highlights from PM Modi's US visit in photos.

PM Modi US Visit top highlights in photos





President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot initiative event on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, USA, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

President Joe Biden talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

President Joe Biden greets from left, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

US President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Quadrilateral Summit at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on the sidelines of Quad summit in Delaware on Saturday.



While meeting his US counterpart, PM Modi emphasised the relationship between India and the USA and its significance in the comprehensive global strategic partnership. The two leaders also discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi meets Japanese and Australian counterparts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday in Wilmington. Maintaining the relevance of Quad in the dynamic geopolitical scenario and in the era of multipolar global order were the key areas of discussions.

PM Modis' meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" bilateral ties, with the Indian leader saying that he "cherishes the time-tested friendship" with Australia.

"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia," Modi said in a post on X.

"Great to talk with Prime Minister @narendramodi today at the Quad Leaders Summit about ways to strengthen our partnership," Albanese said in post on X.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @AlboMP of Australia today in Wilmington, Delaware. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit as well as for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

PM Modi had a 'very good' meeting with Japan PM Kishida

PM Modi also had a 'very good' meeting with Japanese PM Kishida. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the India-Japan relationship.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a separate X post.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 of Japan on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware," the MEA said in a post on X.

"They reviewed the various facets of India-Japan relationship, and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further. PM thanked PM @kishida230 for his leadership in advancing - Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years, and wished him success and happiness," it said.