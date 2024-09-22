War Update: 163 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Most Enemy Attacks Concentrated Near Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 163 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on September 21.

The fiercest fighting was raging in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The greatest concentration of Russian was observed near Selydove.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian announced this said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Sunday, September 22, Ukrinform reports.

"According to specified information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers using ten missiles, as well as 77 airstrikes dropping 116 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out more than 5,000 attacks, including 175 attacks using multiple rocket launchers, and used more than 1,570 kamikaze drones," the update reads.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery hit six enemy command posts, 18 personnel concentration areas, two locations of weapons and military hardware and four enemy artillery systems in the past day.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes near Peremoha, Novenke, Yastrubyne, Shalyhyne, Richky, Kharkiv, Kozacha Lopan, Balakliia, Kivsharivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Stupochky, Toretsk, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Dachne, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Rivnopil, Lezhynka, Orikhiv, Temyrivka, and Kozatske.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to launch offensive operations near Vovchansk. In addition, the enemy's aircraft attacked residential areas in Kharkiv with glide bombs, affecting the civilian population and damaging civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders launched seven attacks throughout the day. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Kotliarivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 28 attacks near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Terny, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled the assault of the Russian invaders near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked 11 times outside Kalynivka, Maiske, Andriivka, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out 12 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 assault and offensive operations of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Krasniyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks. The invaders most actively tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Zhelanne Druhe.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out nine assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane, and Pavlivka. The enemy actively used bomber aircraft for strikes in this sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian invaders launched unsuccessful attacks near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, invading forces stormed Ukrainian positions near Robotyne, Novoandriivka, and Novodanylivka four times.

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to raze their villages and cities to the ground. Over the past day, Russian planes carried out 26 airstrikes using 33 glide bombs against their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

The border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were targeted by enemy artillery and airstrikes from across the border.

Photo: 53rd Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh