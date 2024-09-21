Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Bombay High Court Ceremony On September 23 Check Routes To Avoid And Take Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai traffic advisory: Mumbai Traffic issued an advisory ahead of the foundation stone ceremony of the new Bombay High Court building, which is slated to be held on September 23.

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notice dated September 20 that states,“In the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division, a new building of the Hon. Bombay High Court is to be constructed at Govt. Colony Ground, Kherwadi, Bandra(E), Mumbai. The foundation laying ceremony of the said is scheduled on 23/09/2024, which will be attended by Hon. Judges of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and other VVIP persons.”

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Samadhan Pawar further states,“To ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony and to prevent inconvenience to the public, there is need to issue traffic management order for diversion of vehicular traffic in BKC area on temporary basis.”

In the wake of this development certain traffic restrictions in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) will be effective. Check road closures, diversions and alternate routes here. A temporary traffic management order will be effective from 2:00 PM till 9:00 PM on September 23.

Traffic movement will be restricted for all vehicles on New English School road, which connects Ramkrishna Paramhansa Marg and J. L. Shirsekar Marg, except for those associated with the event.

According to Mumbai Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be redirected via Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir road. Commuters must take this alternative route to avoid inconvenience. For more details refer to the official advisory attached here.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, the financial capital will witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain on September 23. Thus, rains may impact traffic movement and lead to congestion on Monday. Commuters must plan their journey keeping in mind the weather conditions and traffic advisory to avoid delays. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather conditions on September 22 are expected to remain partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening.