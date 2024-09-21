Drugs Valued At Rs 15.5 Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In Assam; 2 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Silchar (Assam), Sep 21 (IANS) Assam have seized drugs, smuggled from Myanmar, valued at Rs 15.5 crore, and arrested two drug peddlers in Cachar district in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that acting on secret information, police personnel intercepted a truck at Banskandi under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police station on Friday night.

The truck was coming from neighbouring Manipur, which has around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, a police team recovered 18,000 Yaba tablets and two kg Crystalline Methamphetamine, concealed in secret chambers of the truck.

The market value of both the drugs is about Rs 15.5 crore.

The drugs have been smuggled from Myanmar and then ferried to Assam to supply them in other parts of the country or abroad, the official said.

The police also arrested the two drug smugglers -- Suraj Chetri (25) and Mongaljith Rajkumar (38) -- both residents of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the police for confiscating the smuggled drugs.

"A successful anti-narcotics operation by Cachar police. Based on reliable inputs, Cachar Police intercepted a truck at Banskandi and upon thorough search recovered the drugs valued at Rs 15.5 crore. Around 18,000 Yaba tablets 2 kg Crystalline methamphetamine. Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Good job,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the X.

The drugs from Manipur were seized within 24 hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) along with Mizoram Police seized four lakh Methamphetamine tables worth Rs 40 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

These drugs were also being ferried to southern Assam to supply to other parts of India.

Popular among the drug addicts, the highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, also known as party tablets, were often smuggled from Myanmar and were being ferried to other parts of India and abroad.