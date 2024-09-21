MENAFN - PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In two separate arenas where winning is everything, two powerhouses have formed an unstoppable partnership. The Los Angeles Rams are proud to announce The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (CallJacob) as their Chosen Partner - reinforcing a shared commitment to winning, excellence, and community service.

I'm Jacob Emrani and I'm proud to be the chosen legal partner of the Los Angeles Rams

Just as the Rams work to compete for a championship day in and day out, Jacob Emrani and his team have become a trusted leader in the legal field, fighting tirelessly for justice and championing the rights of the injured across Southern California for over 27 years. The partnership symbolizes a unity of purpose-both organizations dedicated to delivering victories for the city they represent.

Jacob Emrani, founder of CallJacob, shared his excitement: "Partnering with the Rams is an honor. Our firm has always been about standing up for those who need a win, and this alliance is a perfect reflection of that mission. Together, we're pushing forward, united by the drive to succeed for every Angeleno."

Jennifer Prince, Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer, echoed this sentiment: "We're thrilled to welcome CallJacob to the Rams family. Jacob Emrani is part of the fabric of Los Angeles and his dedication to this community and his passion for winning align perfectly with our organization and embody our goal of partnering with purpose."

Rampage also said...well nothing, he doesn't speak but he was seen pumping his fist in the air with excitement at the news.

Building on his work with other iconic LA professional sports franchises and with Rams Radio Partner ESPNLA 710, Jacob will now be a visible part of gamedays at the Rams House as part of a special in-game feature and CallJacob will receive in-stadium

signage. In addition, Jacob Emrani and his firm will participate in the Rams annual Community Blitz during the holiday season.

For more information on this exciting partnership, visit CallJacob or theRams.

About The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani - CallJacob:

Dedicated to protecting the Southern California community, The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani provide compassionate care and expert legal support to accident victims. Available 24/7, they are committed to fighting for the justice their clients deserve. Visit

CallJacob for more information.

About the Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

Contact Information:

CallJacob

Josh Weaver

[email protected]

Los Angeles Rams

Joanna Hunter

[email protected]



SOURCE The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani

