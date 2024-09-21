PANA Holdings Elevates Global Presence With The Launch Of AKD Digital Solutions In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PANA Holdings launches AKD Digital Solutions in Dubai, leading digital transformation across the Middle East & Africa with innovative tech solutions.

- Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO, PANA HoldingsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PANA Holdings , a leading global provider of innovative solutions, is thrilled to unveil the launch of its AKD Digital Solutions operations in Dubai. This strategic expansion expansion solidifies PANA Holdings mission to accelerate digital transformation for businesses worldwide, as it taps into the burgeoning Middle East and African markets.AKD Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, is poised to revolutionize the digital landscape from its new base in Dubai's prestigious Al Moosa Tower. The state-of-the-art office will serve as a regional innovation hub, offering a robust suite of digital services that cater to industries across the board. The Dubai office will serve as a regional hub, catering to the growing demand for digital transformation solutions in the Middle East and African region.With the Middle East emerging as a hotbed for digital advancement, AKD Digital Solutions aims to empower businesses with the tools and expertise to thrive in today's fast-evolving digital world. By leveraging its global resources and proven track record, the company is set to become a driving force behind the region's digital growth.As a global technology leader, PANA Holdings is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The launch of AKD Digital Solutions in Dubai reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age.“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Dubai, a vibrant hub for business and innovation," said Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO, PANA Holdings. "This expansion enables us to better serve our clients in the region and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the digital landscape."AKD Digital Solutions' presence in Dubai represents more than just an expansion-it's a commitment to pushing boundaries, creating impactful partnerships, and driving meaningful economic development in the region. With deep industry expertise and a laser focus on innovation, the company is well-positioned to deliver tailored digital solutions that address the unique needs of the market.About PANA Holdings:PANA Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with interests in Energy Services, Exploration and Production Services, Digital Solutions and Project Development. With a strong presence in Africa and the entire globe, the group is committed to delivering innovative solutions, driving economic growth, and fostering long-term partnerships. For further information, visit /About AKD Digital Solutions:AKD Digital Solutions is a global technology company that pioneers innovative digital solutions specializing in digital transformation, technology consulting, and training. With a deep understanding of various industries and a customer-centric approach, AKD Digital empowers organizations to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AKD Digital Solutions empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, driving growth and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. For further information, visit /

