Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Shares Special Moments From Their Baby’S First Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer-actor Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to their social handles and shared heartwarming pictures, as their darling daughter Navya turned one year old.

Taking to Instagram, Disha dropped a bunch of adorable pictures from the celebrations of her daughter's special day with her husband Rahul and family while enjoying their joyous moments.

She captioned the post,“And just like that, she's ONE! Stuti, Thankyouuu for shooting this and creating these beautiful memories. For the Delicious Cakes!” Everyone was Raving about them. For the most beautiful decor! Thankyou for making it happen!! Best Best Day Ever" (with two hands and face emoji).

In the pictures, Rahul was seen holding the delicious cake while, Disha was seen holding her little princess. Navya was seen in a pretty pink-colored frock dress with a flowery ribbon attached to her right shoulder.

In other pictures, Navya was seen enjoying with a balloon after taking her hands out from the cake. Disha also shared one cute picture with her lifelines in which she was seen making a bubble while Rahul and Navya stared curiously at it.

In other snapshots, Navya was seen posing with other family members as they smiled happily while holding Navya and another baby for picture-perfect moments.

In the last snapshot, Disha featured the entire theme which was kept pink for Disha as it was personalized amazingly with a pink-colored cake, balloons filled with different shades and a glowing one-number design placed on the wall.

Disha and Rahul had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on real-life television actors. She has also been featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1'. He has been the winner of shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star' and 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla'.

He has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Rahul has belted out songs like 'Ek Rupaiya', 'Be Intehaan (Unplugged)', 'It's All About Tonight', 'Meri Zindagi' among many others.

