Israeli Occupation Kills 20 Palestinians, Injures 54 In Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- At least 20 Palestinians were martyred and over 54 others in a renewed by Israeli aircraft on their houses in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to authorities.

"Over the last 24 hours, the occupying has committed two massacres, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 Palestinians and injury of 54 others. Others are still trapped under the rubble," the health authorities said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Defense said its teams had transferred 16 martyrs since early Saturday following renewed air raids on different areas in Khan Yunis in south Gaza and Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, killing more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and injuring over 95,000 others. (end)

wab









MENAFN21092024000071011013ID1108699297