Zelensky: Ukraine's Main Allies Insisted On Russia's Participation In Second Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he agreed to Russia's participation in the second peace summit because of the insistence of Ukraine's main allies.

The head of state said this at a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

"We stated that we are ready to see Russia at the second summit, because all our allies, including the closest ones who are on our side and always against Russian aggression, said that Russia should be present at the second summit. Because Russia is fighting against Ukraine. There can be no end to war without one of the parties," Zelensky said.

According to him, active work is currently underway "on our plan, three points have already been prepared - meetings in an online format have taken place."

"There will still be offline and online meetings. As we said, the whole plan will be ready in early November. This will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with Russia. In any format, with any of its representatives, because there will be a plan and something to show," Zelensky said.

The first peace summit was held in the Swiss city of Burgenstock on June 15-16. It was attended by representatives of 92 countries and eight international organizations.

All participants in the summit supported Ukraine's territorial integrity. At the time, 80 countries and four organizations signed a joint communique. Several other countries and organizations joined it later.