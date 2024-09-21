Afghanistan Extracts 1,300 Tonnes Of Crude Oil Daily

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Sep 21 (IANS) Afghanistan extracts 1,300 tonnes of oil in northern Sari Pul province daily, the caretaker government's of Mines and announced on Saturday.

The process of extracting crude oil is ongoing from 21 wells at the outskirts of Qashqari, Angut, and Aaq Darya oil basins in the province and 25 more wells will soon be drilled and repaired at the mentioned areas, said Hamayoun Afghan, spokesman for the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the processing of extracting crude oil, job opportunities were provided to 3,000 people, directly and indirectly, Afghan added.

According to the ministry, which aims to develop gas resources, the contract for extracting gas in northern Jawzjan province has been inked with a foreign company.

Since assuming power in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has inked a series of contracts with domestic and foreign companies to extract minerals, oil, and gas throughout the country.