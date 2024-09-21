BJP Slams Cong Govt After K'taka Varsity Restrains Students From Taking Part In Ganesh Utsav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) After Tumkur University in Karnataka issued a circular restraining students from participating in the Ganesh Utsav procession scheduled to be held in Tumakuru city on Saturday, the BJP has criticised the ruling in the state.

Hitting out at the Congress over the issue, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday slammed that systematic attack on Ganesh Utsav processions in the state is unprecedented and anti-Hindu forces are disrupting the peace. There is a well-organised conspiracy in the state to suppress Hindu religious practices and traditions, he underlined.

The university should immediately withdraw this circular. Efforts to prevent students from participating in the festival, which they do willingly and with religious devotion, must be stopped immediately, he demanded.

The circular released by the University on Friday stated that on September 21 (Saturday) the Ganesh Visarjan procession is organised. There is information about people, school-college students and children taking part in the event. The police inspector in Tumakuru City has informed that elements who will disturb the peace and incite communal feelings are also taking part. In this connection, authorities are directed to take precautionary measures with regard to the forceful participation of students.

The circular further states that along with taking precautionary measures, it is directed to strictly inform students not to take part in any untoward incidents. The direction in this regard is given to all departments, colleges and hostels.

Coming down heavily on the move, Vijayendra taking to X on Saturday stated,“A systematic assault on Ganesh Utsav processions is taking place in the state in an unprecedented manner, with anti-Hindu forces actively working to disrupt societal peace and create an atmosphere of unrest.”

Looking at the series of events, it appears that there is a well-organised conspiracy in the state to suppress Hindu religious practices and traditions. Instead of focusing on dismantling the plans of disruptive elements and ensuring peace and order in society, the Congress government, which seems to be turning a blind eye and deaf ear to these issues, is shamefully trying to suppress the religiously significant Ganesh Utsav processions, Vijayendra charged.

The police system's bias and inaction have become so apparent that the registrar of Tumkur University has displayed cowardice by issuing a restriction on students participating in the Ganesh Utsav processions in Tumakuru city, he slammed.

For centuries, the practice of worshipping Lord Ganesha, the deity of knowledge, in schools and colleges, and organising processions has been a longstanding tradition. This attempt to disrupt students' religious beliefs and educational dedication is unacceptable, Vijayendra stated.

On one hand, protection is not being provided to those participating in religious celebrations, while on the other, the police system is indirectly supporting the conspiracies of anti-Hindu forces. The government should understand that tolerating this behaviour does not signify weakness. Patience and restraint are part of our culture, but resisting oppression is also a symbol of our pride. This message must be conveyed to the authorities, the BJP leader emphasised.

The circular issued by the registrar of Tumkur University, which indirectly sows the seeds of hatred in the innocent minds of students, instead of fostering peace, disrupts their harmony and breeds intolerance. The university administration's failure to consider this is indeed ironic, Vijayendra opined.