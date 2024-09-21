Russians Lose 1,440 Personnel, 21 Tanks In Ukraine Over Past Day
Date
9/21/2024 2:15:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 21, 2024 amount to around 640,920, including 1,440 killed and wounded over the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8,746 (+21) Russian tanks, 17,170 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 18,270 (+58) artillery systems, 1,193 (+4) MLRS, 949 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 15,561 (+92) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,593 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 24,966 (+68) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,125 (+10) special equipment.
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, September 20, 190 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders toccurred at the front.
MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108698745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.