(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 21, 2024 amount to around 640,920, including 1,440 killed and wounded over the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8,746 (+21) Russian tanks, 17,170 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 18,270 (+58) artillery systems, 1,193 (+4) MLRS, 949 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 15,561 (+92) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,593 (+0) missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 24,966 (+68) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,125 (+10) special equipment.

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, September 20, 190 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders toccurred at the front.