New Psychiatry Office Opens In Columbus, GA: Beal Wellness Now Accepting Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beal Wellness is transforming mental care in Georgia, one life at a time. Proud to make Georgia a better place through compassionate and effective mental wellness services!

Beal Wellness expands mental health services in Columbus, GA, offering therapy and management for conditions like depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

- Jennifer Beal FieldsCOLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beal Wellness is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Columbus, Georgia, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM. The new clinic, located at 6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 4B, will expand access to high-quality mental health services, including psychiatry and counseling, for the local community.Beal Wellness is committed to providing comprehensive mental health care, including individualized therapy, medication management, and a wide range of counseling services to support individuals, couples, and families in achieving optimal mental wellness. We specialize in treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, PTSD, and more.“With increasing demand for mental health services in the Columbus area, our goal is to provide compassionate, accessible, and effective care to all who need it,” said Jennifer Beal Fields, CEO of Beal Wellness.“We look forward to being a trusted resource for the community and supporting our clients on their journey to better mental health.”The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries, community members, and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the dedicated team of mental health professionals, and learn more about the services offered. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be a chance to win prizes in a special raffle.The new Columbus location of Beal Wellness is designed to create a welcoming and serene environment for clients, with home-like cozy facilities and a dedicated team of experienced professionals committed to delivering high-quality care. With the opening of this clinic, Beal Wellness aims to address the growing need for accessible mental health services in the region.Event Details:.What: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.When: Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM.Where: Beal Wellness, 6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 4B, Columbus, GAFor more information about the grand opening event or to schedule an appointment, please contact Beal Wellness at 404-768-2218 or visit .About Beal Wellness:Beal Wellness is a leading provider of mental health services, offering comprehensive psychiatry and counseling care. With a mission to improve the mental well-being of individuals and families, Beal Wellness delivers personalized, compassionate, and evidence-based treatments in a supportive environment. For more updates, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Dr Eddie Beal

Beal Wellness

+1 404-768-2218

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.