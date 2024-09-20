New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights: 75+ Key Companies Investigating Their Lead Candidates to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

The squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) market is experiencing robust growth, driven predominantly by the increasing incidence of the disease. Over the past few decades, we have observed a significant rise in SCC cases, which can be attributed to heightened exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Key risk factors include increased sun exposure and the use of tanning beds. Furthermore, the market is poised for further expansion due to advancements in treatment options. The development of new drugs and therapies is expected to play a crucial role in propelling market growth, offering more effective and diverse solutions for SCC patients.

DelveInsight's ' Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2024 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline squamous cell carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the squamous cell carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for squamous cell carcinoma treatment.

Key squamous cell carcinoma companies such as Hookipa Pharma, Zenith Epigenetics, HiFiBiO, Nanobiotix, GSK, AstraZeneca, VCN Biosciences, Moderna Therapeutics, Exelixis, MacroGenics, Nykode Therapeutics, Tizona Therapeutics, Totus Medicines, Turnstone Biologics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merus, PureTech Health, Rakuten Medical, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new squamous cell carcinoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising squamous cell carcinoma pipeline therapies such as HB-200, ZEN003694, HFB-301001, NBTXR-3, GSK-4057190, Olaparib, VCN-01, mRNA-4157, XL092, Vobramitamab duocarmazine, VB10.NEO, TTX-080, TOS-358, TBio-4101, RG6058, MCLA-158, LYT-200, ASP-1929, JAB-3312, and others are under different phases of squamous cell carcinoma clinical trials.

In July 2024 , BioAtla announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to ozuriftamab vedotin , the Company's conditionally and reversibly active ROR2 antibody-drug conjugate directed for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic SCCHN with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and anti-PD-1/L1 antibody therapy.

In June 2024, Tuhura Biosciences and Kintara Therapeutics announced positive results from the primary analysis of TuHURA's completed Phase Ib trial evaluating IFx-2.0 among patients with advanced or metastatic MCC or cSCC who exhibited primary resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICIs) therapy.

In June 2024, Moderna and Merck announced the first presentation of results from a planned analysis from the Phase IIb randomized KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study.

In June 2024, Genmab announced data from the Phase II innovaTV 207 trial (NCT03485209) Part C (n=40), investigating tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate directed to tissue factor, demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity as a monotherapy in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who experienced disease progression on or after first-line therapy.

In April 2024 , the FDA granted fast-track designation to the IgG4 monoclonal antibody LYT-200 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC).

In May 2024, Rakuten Medical announced the updated safety and efficacy findings from an interim evaluation of an open-label Phase Ib/II study ASP-1929 of photoimmunotherapy using ASP-1929 in combination with anti-PD-1 for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). In December 2023 , Exelixis announced the initiation of STELLAR-305 , a phase II/III pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with previously untreated PD-L1-positive recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in squamous cell carcinoma treatment drugs @ Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

The squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage squamous cell carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the squamous cell carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is a type of skin cancer originating from the squamous cells in the epidermis, the skin's outermost layer. It is the second most common skin cancer, making up about 20% of all cases. SCC is known for its aggressive nature, high potential for metastasis, and poor survival rates. The primary risk factor for SCC is prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation, especially during childhood and youth. Other contributing factors include immunosuppression, chronic inflammation, and genetic mutations such as those in the p53 gene.

Common symptoms of SCC include rough, reddish, scaly patches on the skin, often with raised borders. These patches may also present as open sores or brown spots resembling age spots. SCC can also appear as firm, dome-shaped growths, wart-like growths, or small horn-like protrusions. It can develop in sun-exposed areas and less commonly exposed areas like the palms, soles, or genital regions. Symptoms may also include itching, soreness, or numbness in the affected area.

The treatment and management of SCC, particularly in the lungs, head, and neck, require a multidisciplinary approach tailored to the cancer's specific characteristics. For lung SCC, treatment usually involves surgery followed by chemotherapy, with lobectomy preferred for stage II tumors. Sub-lobar resection might be considered when surgery is not feasible. For metastatic or recurrent head and neck SCC, chemotherapy options are available. Treatment options for head and neck SCC include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy, either individually or in combination, depending on the cancer's stage and location. Treatment planning focuses on preserving function and quality of life, minimizing side effects, and achieving the best possible outcomes. Close monitoring and follow-up are crucial for optimal results and timely management of potential complications.

Find out more about squamous cell carcinoma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report: