Operating Tables Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Operating Tables Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Operating Tables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The operating tables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $0.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, the surge in outpatient surgeries, the focus on patient safety and comfort during surgeries, the expansion of healthcare facilities and hospitals, and the growing medical tourism industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Operating Tables Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The operating tables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, aging population leading to higher surgical needs, government initiatives, and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Operating Tables Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Operating Tables Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the operating table market. The number of surgical procedures is rising due to advancements in medical technology, increased accessibility to healthcare, and a growing aging population. Operating tables are essential in surgical procedures as they provide a stable and adjustable platform to position the patient optimally for the specific surgery being performed.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Operating Tables Market Share?

Key players in the operating tables market include Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Steris PLC, Getinge AB, DIXION, KLS Martin Group, Biçakcilar, Mizuho OSI, BenQ Medical Technology Corporation, Alvo Medical, Shandong Mingtai Medical Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Skytron LLC, Schmitz u. Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, Eschmann Equipment, Merivaara Corp., Lojer Group, Schaerer Medical USA Inc., Stille AB, UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Denyers International, Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG, OPT SurgiSystems, AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH, SternMed GmbH, Infinium Medical, Fazzini S.r.l.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Operating Tables Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the operating table market are focused on developing advanced products, such as connected operating tables, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Connected operating tables refer to advanced surgical tables equipped with integrated technology and connectivity features.

How Is The Global Operating Tables Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: General Surgery Tables, Radiolucent Operating Tables, Specialty Surgery Tables, Pediatric Operating Tables

2) By Technology: Powered Operating Tables, Non-Powered Operating Tables, Hybrid Operating Tables

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Operating Tables Market

North America was the largest region in the operating tables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the operating tables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Operating Tables Market Definition

An operating table, also known as a surgical table or operation table, is a specialized medical device used in surgical and medical settings. Its primary function is to provide a stable and adjustable platform on which a patient can lie during surgical procedures. Operating tables are designed to accommodate various surgical positions, including supine (lying face up), prone (lying face down), lateral (lying on the side), and lithotomy (for gynecological and urological procedures).

Operating Tables Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global operating tables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Operating Tables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on operating tables market size, operating tables market drivers and trends, operating tables market major players, operating tables competitors' revenues, operating tables market positioning, and operating tables market growth across geographies. The operating tables market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Operating Room Integration Global Market Report 2024

report/operating-room-integration-global-market-report

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 202

report/operating-room-equipment-global-market-report

Server Operating System Global Market Report 202

report/server-operating-system-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.