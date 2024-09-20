Precursor For Semiconductor Market Size To Grow USD 5452.6 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 10.9% Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precursor for

is Segmented by Type (Silicon Precursor, Metal Precursor, High-k Precursor, Low-k Precursor), by Application (PVD/CVD/ALD, Epitaxial Growth and Etching, etc.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Precursor for Semiconductor market was valued at USD 2373 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5452.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Precursor for Semiconductor Market:

The growing need for high-performance semiconductors for sophisticated electronics like smartphones, tablets, and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets is fueling the precursor semiconductor industry. The need for high-quality precursors necessary for semiconductor production processes is being further enhanced by the development of technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and driverless cars. Asia-Pacific is seeing especially robust regional growth as a result of significant infrastructure investments made by nations like China, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. The market is also impacted by the growing need for miniaturization and the advancement of semiconductor devices that use less energy.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PRECURSOR FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

Because they are essential to the creation of silicon-based semiconductor devices, the foundation of the electronics industry, silicon precursors play a major role in driving the precursor for semiconductor market. In procedures like chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD), silicon precursors like silane and dichlorosilane play a crucial role in producing thin, homogeneous films that are necessary for the production of semiconductors. The need for high-purity silicon precursors is growing as the demand for sophisticated electronics, including as computers, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, keeps rising. This is fueling the expansion of the precursor market. The need for these necessary elements is further increased by the ongoing advancements in semiconductor technology.

Due to their necessity for the creation of metal and metal oxide layers in semiconductor devices, metal precursors are fueling the expansion of the precursor for semiconductor market. In integrated circuits (ICs), these layers are essential for creating interconnects, gates, and other crucial parts. In techniques like chemical vapor deposition (ALD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and CVD, metal precursors like copper, tungsten, and titanium are utilized to produce precise coatings with a desired thickness and composition. The need for dependable and effective metal precursors is rising due to the growing complexity of semiconductor devices, particularly with the shift to smaller nodes and sophisticated packaging, which is propelling market expansion.

The market for precursor semiconductors is expanding due in large part to the growing demand for sophisticated semiconductor devices. Precursors with high purity are becoming more and more necessary to produce advanced semiconductor components as the electronics industry continues to push performance and miniaturization limits. Artificial intelligence, driverless cars, 5G networking, and other cutting-edge applications depend on these gadgets. Semiconductor makers are being forced to spend in cutting-edge precursors that support the development of next-generation chips, which is driving market growth, by the increasing customer demand for faster, more efficient, and smarter electronic gadgets.

The market for semiconductor precursors is mostly driven by the continuous need for electronic devices to be smaller and perform better. Semiconductor makers are under pressure to provide parts that match customer expectations for quicker, more efficient, and smaller devices. This necessitates the employment of sophisticated predecessors that enable the manufacturing of increasingly compact chip designs and smaller transistors without sacrificing performance. Demand for high-purity, specialized precursors that can support the most recent developments in semiconductor production is rising as a result of the drive towards more potent and smaller devices, which is propelling market expansion.

Stability and integration of the supply chain are two important elements propelling the Precursor for Semiconductor Market forward. The supply chain used by the semiconductor industry to provide the materials required for the manufacturing of devices is intricate and highly specialized. To fulfill the high demands of the electronics industry and preserve production continuity, it is imperative to provide a steady and dependable supply of precursors. Since material shortages and supply chain disruptions have brought attention to the value of having a strong supply network, businesses are putting more and more emphasis on finding trustworthy suppliers of precursors. The prioritization of supply chain stability is propelling investments in the manufacture of precursors and promoting market expansion.

PRECURSOR FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing sector, the Asia-Pacific region has the greatest share of the market for precursors for semiconductors. Major contributors include China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, which have made large investments in semiconductor production facilities, or fabs, and have a high concentration of important supply chain participants.

Another important region is North America, especially the United States, where there is a growing need for semiconductor precursors as a result of the development of more sophisticated devices and the revival of homegrown semiconductor manufacturing. Investing in semiconductor R&D, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, where there is an emphasis on cutting-edge materials and methods, is fueling Europe's steady growth as well.

Key Players :



SK Materials

UP Chemical

Entegris

Soulbrain

Adeka

Tanaka Kikinzoku

EpiValence

Botai Electronic Material

Anhui Adchem

Natachem

Nanmat

Air Liquide

Merck Group

Hansol Chemical

DuPont

DNF Solutions

Gelest Inc

Strem Chemicals

Fujifilm Corporation

Japan Advanced Chemicals Wonik Materials

