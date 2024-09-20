In Celebration Of Bourbon Heritage Month, Flaviar Unveils NEW 'Champions Of Bourbon' Whiskey Subscription

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flaviar

Flaviar's First Ever Bottle-Of-The-Month Subscription Delivers a Highly Curated Selection of Award-Winning Bourbon Straight To Bourbon Lovers' Doorsteps

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flaviar, the USA's premier membership club and store for spirits enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the launch of the“Champions of Bourbon” subscription in celebration of Bourbon Heritage Month. This is Flaviar's first ever bottle-of-the-month Bourbon-exclusive subscription and promises to elevate and expand drinkers' bourbon experience by delivering a carefully curated selection of only award-winning bottles straight to their doors every month. The Champions of Bourbon subscription is available for $49.99 at .Selection criteria for inclusion are tough: to be eligible for selection, a bourbon must have received either a gold medal or higher from renowned competitions like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the New York Wine and Spirits Competition, or the Los Angeles Spirits Awards, or have received a score of 90+ points within the last five years from respected publications such as Whiskey Advocate, Wine Enthusiast, Whiskey Bible, or Decanter. After that first cut, Flaviar's in-house whiskey experts select a thoughtful lineup, suitable for novices and the well-seasoned drinker alike.Featuring a diverse range of crowd-favorites, small-batch gems, and limited-edition releases, the lineup is a sure-bet to help aficionados build a winning home bar, host the most delicious neighborhood's best cocktails, and, of course, be the king of this fall's tailgate season. Kicking off the subscription is Wilderness Trail Kentucky Wheated Bourbon, a multiple award-winner, including a coveted Double Gold at the 2023 NY International Spirits Competition and Gold from 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.What's more, during the month of September, for Bourbon Heritage Month, every "Champions of Bourbon" subscriber will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of a dozen Flaviar's custom-designed Home Bar stands, complete with crystal and copper barware that will elevate anyone's home bar to new heights.“Flaviar exists to bring people together over good spirits,” says Flaviar Co-Founder Grisa Soba.“Like many of our customers, we love bourbon, and we always knew we wanted to do something special with it, but we wanted to wait until the moment felt right. After ten-plus years in the industry, we are now uniquely positioned to offer our customers the USA's best Bourbon-Of-The-Month subscription. What better way to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.”The value doesn't end with just the bottle of bourbon. Subscribers will automatically be enrolled in Flaviar Rewards loyalty program and earn points on every monthly shipment that can be redeemed for additional bottle purchases, free shipping, merchandise, and more. Spirits-loving subscribers who also choose to join Flaviar's annual membership club, Flaviar Black, will receive double the Flaviar Rewards points on every shipment and gain access to member-exclusive price discounts, free shipping, and access to rare and allocated spirits.# # #PRESS CONTACT: CURICH|WEISSJack Creonte | ...About Flaviar, Inc.Flaviar pursues its mission of“Bringing Good Spirits To Life” via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar and Caskers, it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant DtC sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payment for global ecommerce leader, Shopify.

Jack Creonte

Flaviar

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.