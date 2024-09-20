Alaya F’S Gorges On Detox Food: Edamame, Granola Bowls And More

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) It seems Alaya F is currently on a detox diet going by the pictures she has shared on her social media.

Alaya took to Instagram stories, where she shared her healthy breakfast and lunch. The first image featured a smoothie bowl and granola bowl among many other things.

The second was a glimpse of her lunch which included a bowl full of quinoa, edamame and guacamole, which she captioned as“Lunch time”.

It was in 2020, when Alaya, daughter of former actress Pooja Bedi made her debut with the family comedy-drama film“Jawaani Jaaneman”, where she played a 21-year-old girl claiming a 40-year-old person who has a hatred for marriages, to be her father.

She was then seen in shades of gray for the first time as Kainaaz Irani, a woman in an abusive marriage in the 2022 film“Freddy” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

In 2023, she was in“Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat”, opposite Karan Mehta. She then featured in films such as“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha. Her most recent work includes the Rajkummar Rao-starrer“Srikanth”.

Earlier this month, she was spotted alongside actor Babil Khan at the airport, sparking speculation about a potential new project, or a relationship between them.

The video showed Alaya wearing a black sleeveless top and paired it with matching jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and rounded off the look with white sneakers.

Babil sported an all-black outfit, and completed his airport look with a bucket cap.

The duo flashed their smiles for the camera, as they stepped out with a cuppa in their hands.

Babil, who is the son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, was last seen in the web series 'The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984'. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Babil has also been a part of projects like“Qala”, and“Friday Night Plan”.

He will next be seen in“The Umesh Chronicles” in the pipeline.