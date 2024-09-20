Ashneer Grover's Family Member Arrested In Bharatpe Fraud Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi has arrested Deepak Gupta, a family member of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in connection with the misappropriation of company's funds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW, Raja Banthia, said in a statement on Friday that accused Deepak Gupta was questioned and arrested in the case as per law.

Deepak Gupta has been named in the FIR filed against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023.

Deepak Gupta, who was arrested on the night of September 19, is the husband of Madhuri Grover's sister.

“During investigation, it was revealed that accused Deepak Gupta was the Procurement Head at the relevant time in the complainant company and he used to acknowledge the bogus deliveries of standees etc., on the basis of which the payments were made to the non-existent firms," a statement by the EOW said.

Earlier, another accused in this case, Amit Bansal was also arrested by the EOW.

"Gupta's involvement in the case is also corroborated from interrogation of accused Amit Bansal who was arrested earlier and presently in judicial custody," the statement said further.

It has been alleged that Ashneer Grover (Founder & Ex-Director of BharatPe), his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and other officials were involved in criminal misappropriation of the company's funds, on the basis of various fabricated documents. Accordingly, payments were made to non-existent vendors and HR consultancy firms causing a wrongful loss of Rs 81 crore (approximately) to the complainant company.

BharatPe in December 2022 had filed a criminal complaint against Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Grover, Shwetank Jain (brother of Madhuri), Suresh Jain (father-in-law of Ashneer) and Deepak Gupta (brother-in-law of Ashneer and Madhuri).