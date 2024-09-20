Silverback Aircon Introduces Formaldehyde Testing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Silverback Aircon now offers subsidised formaldehyde testing for Singapore homes and businesses, using advanced PPm formaldemeter.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silverback Aircon , a local name in air conditioning services, is now offering subsidised formaldehyde testing to and businesses in Singapore, after installing aircon with Silverback Aircon. This service, utilising advanced PPm formaldemeter, is available as a standalone option to help ensure that indoor air quality is safe from harmful pollutants.

The PPm formaldemeter is a professional-grade device that provides real-time readings of formaldehyde levels in the air, a chemical commonly found in materials such as plywood, adhesives, and furniture. With growing concerns over indoor air quality in Singapore, Silverback Aircon's subsidised formaldehyde testing is designed to help homeowners detect potential health hazards and take appropriate measures to mitigate them.

The testing can be arranged at any time, whether your aircon installation has been done by Silverback aircon or not. You can simply reach out to them for a formaldehyde testing service. By making this service accessible to all, Silverback Aircon aims to go beyond air cooling solutions and contribute to cleaner, safer homes.

“Having cool air is important in Singapore's weather, but having clean air is essential,” said a representative from Silverback Aircon.“With this low-cost formaldehyde testing, we hope to raise awareness and offer a practical solution for improving indoor air quality, helping homeowners feel safe and comfortable.”

Formaldehyde exposure can lead to various health issues, especially with prolonged exposure. Silverback Aircon's low-cost testing service gives homeowners and business owners the peace of mind they need, ensuring their space is not only comfortable but also free from harmful chemicals.

About Silverback Aircon

Silverback Aircon is a trusted provider of air conditioning installation, servicing, and now formaldehyde testing services in Singapore. With a reputation for excellence, the company is committed to offering comprehensive solutions that improve both comfort and safety in homes and workplaces.

For more information, or to schedule formaldehyde testing, please contact:

Contact Information:

Silverback Aircon

Website: /

Email: ...

