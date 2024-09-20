Brazil’S Orange Juice Paradox: Stocks Rise As Production Falls

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's orange juice have climbed unexpectedly, defying a drop in fruit production. This twist has caught the attention of experts and consumers alike.



The CitrusBR association reported a 37.7% increase in global stocks for the 2023/24 season. The surge in stocks comes at a time when orange juice prices are skyrocketing.



In New York, frozen concentrated orange juice has hit record highs, surpassing $5 per pound. This price spike stems from smaller harvests in Brazil and limited fruit in the United States.



Ibiapaba Netto, executive director of CitrusBR, acknowledged a decline in demand. He suggested that consumers might be switching to cheaper juice alternatives.



This shift could explain the unexpected rise in stocks despite lower production. Brazil's main citrus region, spanning São Paulo and Minas Gerais, faces its smallest harvest in 36 years.







Drought and the incurable greening disease have significantly impacted orchard productivity. These factors have contributed to a 50% price increase in the US stock market this year.

Brazil's Citrus Harvest Decline

The 2024/25 harvest in Brazil's citrus region is projected to yield 215.78 million 40.8 kg boxes. This represents a staggering 29.8% decrease compared to the previous season, which had already seen a 2.2% reduction.



Despite the production slump, orange juice stocks have risen to 116,700 tons in 2023/24. This figure, while higher than last year, still ranks as the third-lowest in history.



Only the previous year and 2017 saw lower stock levels. CitrusBR highlighted that Brazil 's citrus belt is experiencing its fifth consecutive small harvest cycle.



Extreme heat and drought periods have primarily driven this trend. The association also noted that not all stocked juice is available for sale.



Some companies are developing nectar product lines to mitigate the impact of high raw material prices. This strategy aims to offer more affordable options to consumers while maintaining product quality and availability.

