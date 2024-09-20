Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Nepal
Date
9/20/2024 4:03:16 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of Nepal RAM Chandra Poudel on the occasion of his country's constitution Day
MENAFN20092024000067011011ID1108695582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.