LIVE: Iphone 16 Hits UAE Stores Today Tight Security In Place At Malls Ahead Of Launch

The 16 has landed in the UAE and, today, Apple fans will finally get their hands on one - or more than a dozen of it.

iPhone release days are no ordinary days in the Emirates. Over the years, we have seen crowds camp out overnight outside Apple stores and endless queues snaking through mall corridors all day. To hear people buying 11 (or more) iPhones in one go is not unusual. Some go as far as travelling to Dubai from halfway around the world just to get the coveted device ahead of everyone else.

This year, however, Apple introduced smarter measures to keep the frenzy in check, including requiring online reservations, setting pickup times, and limiting purchases to two per Apple ID user. Nevertheless, barricades have been put up and security plans mapped out because - in spite of it all - crowds are still expected.

Khaleej Times' teams are on the ground to capture the excitement, the happy tears, some frustration - and everything in between. Here's the latest:

7.42am: Time for a change

Hilal Raza, a Pakistani expat, reserved the iPhone 16 Pro Max on September 13, going for the desert titanium design. For this loyal customer, the iPhone 16 came just in time as he wanted a change from his 13 Pro Max.

7.37am: Here since 5am

Saquib Hassan, an iPhone enthusiast, arrived at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi as early as 5am to pick up his pre-ordered phones, which he reserved on September 13. Here's the proof of his reservation:

"I have secured my iPhone Pro Max 256 for collection at 1pm, with the other Pro Max 512 in the evening. I came early in hopes of getting both sooner," said Hassan, who purchased one phone for himself and the other for his brother.

7.30am: Some customers 'unaware' of new rules

Many iPhone fans have lined up at Yas Mall without prior reservations, but only those with confirmation are being allowed to queue.

Saeed Ibrahim, who arrived at the mall as early as 6am to purchase directly from the store, said, "I wasn't aware of this new rule that Apple has introduced. Last year, I got a phone without any issues, but now we're being told that if we don't have a reservation, we have to leave."

7.25am: No reservation, no access

Are you planning to go to the mall? If you are after an iPhone, make sure you have a reservation because you will not be allowed beyond a certain point without it, at both Dubai Mall and Yas Mall.

7.21am: Queues in Abu Dhabi

At the Apple Store in Yas Mall, eager customers have lined up, hoping to get their eyes on the latest smartphone.

7.13am: Reminder

Apple users who have reserved online in advance will have to show the email as proof, according to officials.

If you took a screenshot, thinking that will come in handy, those won't work! You will have to show the original email as proof. Customers must also provide the Apple ID.

7am : We're in! / It's go-time!

Those who may have planned to queue up at Apple stores - particularly at the tech giant's flagship branch at Dubai Mall - way before opening hours would have been disappointed. Security is tight at the mall and no one was allowed entry prior to 7am

Here's the scene at Dubai Mall:

6.45am: No entry

At Dubai Mall, only a select few were allowed entry to play ice hockey. Khaleej Times observed tight security measures that prevented movement beyond the designated area.

