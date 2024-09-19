Forest City’S Rebirth: Malaysia’S Bold Move To Attract Global Finance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to revitalize the troubled Forest City project, Malaysia has designated it as a Special Zone.



Prime Anwar Ibrahim unveiled this initiative to boost foreign and invigorate Iskandar Malaysia's economic growth. The aims to transform the US$100 billion Chinese-led mega-project into a thriving financial hub.



The Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) offers a range of incentives to lure companies and professionals. Knowledge workers will enjoy a flat income tax rate of 15 percent, effective immediately.



The government also promises special-rate tax incentives and expedited immigration procedures for foreign experts.



Anwar emphasized the strategic advantage of Johor's proximity to Singapore. He envisions a complementary relationship between the two nations, maximizing their economic potential.







The prime minister believes these measures will attract companies facing high operational costs in Singapore. However, experts and industry insiders caution that tax incentives alone may not suffice.



They stress the need for transparent regulations and consistent enforcement to create a level playing field. The government must address concerns about long lists of rules and inconsistent applications.

Building a New Economic Hub

Analysts see potential in growing external demand for financial services in the SFZ . They believe it could complement the future Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).



Establishing a bank presence in the SFZ would demonstrate commitment to financing and supporting the JS-SEZ. The government is expected to offer low corporate tax rates and relocation incentives for eligible companies.



Improved transport infrastructure and easier cross-border movement are also anticipated to attract skilled workers from Singapore. However, these measures aim to create a compelling package for businesses and professionals.



As Malaysia prepares to launch the SFZ, the focus shifts to its implementation. The success of this initiative hinges on striking a balance between attractive incentives and robust regulatory frameworks.



In short, Forest City's transformation into a thriving financial hub could mark a new chapter in Malaysia's economic landscape.

