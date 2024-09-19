EU Announces 10 Billion Euro Fund For Flood-Hit Countries

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Sep 20 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced in Poland that flood-hit countries will have access to a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) fund from the European Union (EU).

The announcement came on Thursday evening at a meeting in Wroclaw, also attended by Polish Prime Donald Tusk, the Czech and Slovakian Prime Ministers, and the Austrian Chancellor, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a press after the meeting, von der Leyen guaranteed EU support for reconstruction in the coming months and years.

Tusk recently declared a state of natural disaster in Poland's flood-stricken areas, and promised to allocate funds for rescue and reconstruction efforts.

Poland has been experiencing severe flooding, particularly in its southwestern regions, with the worst-hit areas being Opole and Lower Silesia.

The floods have caused infrastructure damage, evacuations, and at least seven deaths in Poland. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria have also been affected by the floods to varying degrees.