Zia Health Opens In Ormond Beach, Offering Personalized Concierge Medical Care

Dr. Sabrina Patel, Zia Health

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zia is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art clinic, dedicated to providing comprehensive concierge medical services aimed at optimizing long-term health and vitality. Led by the esteemed Dr. Sabrina Patel, Zia Health is poised to become the region's premier destination for personalized healthcare.About Dr. Patel:Dr. Sabrina Patel is a board-certified family physician with over 10 years of experience in outpatient and hospital-based medicine. She completed her medical training at the American University of Antigua and her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center, Michigan State University. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Dr. Patel moved to the U.S. to further her education and career.Dr. Patel has specialized training in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) through the BHRT Academy and is a member of the Menopause Society and the Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG). Her focus on integrative, functional medicine allows her to treat the root causes of health issues, optimizing her patients' health and well-being.During the last seven years of her career, Dr. Patel worked as a hospitalist physician, where she held the position of Assistant Medical Director for a hospitalist program. She completed two fellowships in Leadership in Healthcare and Hospital Medicine, further honing her skills in medical leadership.Dr. Patel's own health journey led her to embrace functional medicine and hormone optimization, a shift that has fueled her passion to offer holistic care to others. This passion inspired her to establish Zia Health & Wellness, where she offers concierge medicine designed to empower patients and guide them to optimal healthComprehensive Services Offered at Zia Health:Concierge Medicine: Personalized, comprehensive care tailored to your health goals.Functional Medicine: Root-cause healthcare through comprehensive lab testing , including gut health and genetic assessments, to identify underlying health issues.Hormone Optimization: Customized hormone therapies to restore balance and improve energy, mood, and overall well-being.Weight Loss: Innovative treatments aimed at enhancing appearance and promoting health.Why Choose Zia Health & Wellness?Zia Health & Wellness distinguishes itself through its concierge model, which ensures extended consultation times and individualized care. This approach allows for a more in-depth understanding of each patient's health history, lifestyle, and goals, facilitating the creation of customized health plans that promote long-term well-being.Now Accepting Patients:Zia Health is now accepting new patients. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the services offered, visit ziahealthwellness or call (386) 359-0566.About Zia Health & Wellness:Zia Health & Wellness is dedicated to providing top-tier, personalized healthcare services in Ormond Beach. Combining advanced medical practices with a compassionate, patient-centered approach, Zia Health & Wellness aims to empower individuals to achieve their highest level of health and well-being.

Dr. Sabrina Patel

Zia Health

+1 386-359-0566

