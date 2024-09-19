America’S Blood Centers Collaborates With Vanderbilt University To Launch Executive Fellows Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groundbreaking initiative to strengthen the blood community through a collaborative executive leadership program

Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that 60 percent of the nation's blood supply, today announced the launch of the Executive Fellows Program in collaboration with Vanderbilt University's Owen School of Management. This innovative executive leadership initiative will provide industry-specific, best-in-class leadership training to blood community executives, elevating individuals, organizations, and the nation's blood supply. Senior leaders throughout the blood community are encouraged to apply.

"In today's rapidly changing business landscape, effective leadership is the cornerstone for growth and success," said Kate Fry, CEO of America's Blood Centers. "Our collaboration with Vanderbilt University will set a new standard for leadership development in our industry. The Executive Fellows Program will provide blood community leaders with one-of-a-kind access to internationally recognized faculty, a cohort-based program, expert facilitation, and immersive experiences to empower them in their role while strengthening the entire blood community."

“The ABC Executive Fellows Program is the outcome of two forward-thinking organizations coming together with growth in mind,” says Becca Yancey, Managing Director of Executive Education at Vanderbilt Business.“Vanderbilt Business is so proud to support ABC with strategic leadership development, and we're excited to see the positive impact this program will have on the blood community and the broader healthcare community.”

The Executive Fellows Program comprises various components: a Leadership Residency at Vanderbilt University, in-person learning immersions, virtual learning sessions, executive coaching, a capstone project, and a 360 Leadership Assessment. These elements are designed to offer the blood community a comprehensive and tailored learning experience led by Vanderbilt Business faculty members who are experts in healthcare management, strategy, and leadership development.

The program will accept an annual cohort of up to 25 fellows, with the first cohort starting in March 2025. A call for applications will occur at the beginning of October with final selections for the first cohort by December 2024. For more information about the Executive Fellows Program, including program features, goals, schedule, benefits, and frequently asked questions, click here.

Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit .

Founded in 1873 as an institution that would“contribute to strengthening the ties that should exist between all sections of our common country,” Vanderbilt University is globally renowned for its transformative education and pathbreaking research. The university's 10 schools reside on a parklike campus set in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, contributing to a collaborative culture that empowers leaders of tomorrow and prizes free expression, open inquiry and civil discourse.

Top-ranked in both academics and financial aid, Vanderbilt offers an immersive residential undergraduate experience, with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, engineering, music, education and human development. The university also is home to nationally and internationally recognized graduate schools of law, education, business, medicine, nursing and divinity, and offers robust graduate-degree programs across a range of academic disciplines. Vanderbilt's prominent alumni base includes Nobel Prize winners, members of Congress, governors, ambassadors, judges, admirals, CEOs, university presidents, physicians, attorneys, and professional sports figures.

Vanderbilt and the affiliated nonprofit Vanderbilt University Medical Center frequently engage in interdisciplinary collaborations to drive positive change across society at large. The two entities recently reached a combined total of more than $1 billion in external research funding in a single year. This landmark achievement reflects the university's deep commitment to expanding the global impact of its innovation and research as it increases opportunities for faculty, students and staff to pursue bold new ideas and discoveries.

