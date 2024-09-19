Lebanon Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies On Flights After Deadly Hezbollah Explosions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Travellers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on flights following the mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices this week, authorities announced.

Airlines operating at the Beirut international airport were instructed to inform of the new restriction, which takes effect immediately, according to a statement published on the National News Agency (NNA).

The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice, NNA said, adding that the policy was detailed in a circular signed by the director-general of civil aviation.

"Any such devices found will be confiscated by airport security," it added.

The directive comes on the heels of deadly blasts that hit the militant group Hezbollah this week.

At least nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded when pagers used by Hezbollah fighters and medics detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, walkie-talkies used by the group exploded, killing 20.

