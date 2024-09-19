Department Of Natural Resources And Environmental Control Supports Habitat For Humanity Of New Castle County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DNREC Supports Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County's Neighborhood Revitalization in Wilmington's Edgemoor Gardens

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to revitalize the Edgemoor Gardens neighborhood in Wilmington. This grant supports a series of community-led improvements, enhancing both the Edgemoor Gardens Community Center and the surrounding areas.

To celebrate this achievement and progress, a press conference will be held on September 25 at 10 a.m. at the Edgemoor Gardens Community Center located at 41 S. Cannon Drive, Wilmington, 19809. Speakers will include DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Councilman John Cartier, HFHNCC CEO Kevin Smith, and Muhammad Salaam from New Castle County Community Services. Members of the press and the public are invited to join us in recognizing the collaborative efforts that have brought this project to life.

The revitalization project resulted in various enhancements, including the installation of six new garden beds in a U-shape; cleaning and organizing the community center's shed; replacement of signage and the painting of a new mural; planting of a pollinator garden; building of a Free Book Exchange House for community use; and trash collection across 10 blocks, contributing to a cleaner and more welcoming neighborhood.

"We have been interested in working with the Edgemoor Gardens community for several years and finally found a partner in DNREC that allowed us to bring our focus on revitalizing neighborhoods,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of HFHNCC.“Through our Neighborhood Revitalization (NR) program, we listen to neighborhoods on what investments they want to see and then we find partners and volunteers to make it happen.”

“The Community Environmental Project Fund helps support DNREC's commitment to underserved and overburdened communities in Delaware, investing in environmental projects and green spaces,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.“Gathering local volunteers to transform this community center and create these beautiful new grounds provides an inviting place for Edgemoor Gardens residents to enjoy and take pride in ownership. This project also highlights our ongoing partnership with Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County and continues our mission to provide opportunities for people to get outdoors throughout the First State."

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County:

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) has built over 305 homes and served over 1,000 families in Wilmington and New Castle County. Committed to changing lives and landscapes, HFHNCC builds homes and provides affordable housing solutions for low-income families, engages residents in improving their neighborhoods, provides free critical home repairs to preserve existing homeownership, works with seniors so they can safely age in place, and conducts financial literacy and home maintenance education for families in our homeownership program.

Kathi Barber

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

+1 3023000533

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.