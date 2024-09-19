LG NOVA EXPANDS EFFORTS TO DRIVE INNOVATION GROWTH THROUGH NEW PARTNER ALLIANCE PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Program Connects LG, Strategic Partners and Startups to

Ignite Collaboration and Development of Innovative Ideas for a Better Future

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG today announced the launch of the LG NOVA Partner Alliance Program – a that brings together corporate partners and startups for cross-industry collaborations, and business development, and commercial partnerships to catalyze the growth of innovations for the future.

LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center

Spearheaded by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center, the Program extends the success of LG NOVA's mission to co-create new ventures with startups to its corporate partners with the goal to encourage exponential growth of new innovations in the market by creating more pathways for innovative ideas to flourish at a greater rate.

Joining the Partner Alliance Program at launch are Fujitsu Research of America , Hyundai CRADLE , IBM , Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange, Niantic

and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

These organizations have all signed on to work with LG NOVA and its extensive startup ecosystem to generate and explore new concepts; develop, test, and validate those concepts; and collaborate on innovative product solutions or even co-create new businesses. Additional partners will be added to the Partner Alliance Program in the coming months.

"The new Partner Alliance Program aligns with our core mission to collaborate and create an ecosystem for startups to thrive and ensure that the innovations today become the market-leading solutions of tomorrow," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, corporate executive vice president for Innovation, LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA.

Kevin Chong, LG NOVA's head of corporate and business development, said, "This program is a win-win for all parties, including LG, as we continue to explore new ideas for business co-creation. The growth of new ideas and cross-industry collaboration will help the markets move forward faster towards a better future that benefits all of us, businesses, people and the planet."

In bringing on corporate partners to its Program, LG NOVA is helping to create more opportunities for startups to find quintessential industry partners that will help it reach commercial success at a larger level, Chong explained. For the corporate partners, finding innovative startups to work with will help them address new market opportunities, extend their businesses into new areas and better address the changing needs of their customers.



The Partner Alliance Program will leverage the resources of LG Electronics existing business units while also tapping into the pipeline of startups and resources available through the LG NOVA's Mission for the Future initiative

– a broad umbrella of programs designed around engaging with the entire innovation ecosystem to explore ideas on creating a better future through collaboration and tech innovations.

LG NOVA and the newly announced partners in the Partner Alliance Program plan to share more about their goals and vision for this program at the 2024 LG NOVA InnoFest, Sept. 25-26, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Calif.

LG NOVA's annual InnoFest conference unites business leaders, innovators and investors to collaborate on solutions for a better future, this year, under the theme of "Lighting the Halo of Innovation," inspiring attendees to focus on impactful co-creation and bold ideas. For more information about this year's event visit .



About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by establishing a community to create, nurture and grow businesses. Learn more about LG NOVA at .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

Linda Quach

+1 408 903 3045

[email protected]

Partners & Quotes

Fujitsu Research of America

"We are excited to join LG NOVA in the Partner Alliance Program to explore new collaboration opportunities with them. LG NOVA approach to innovation and the Partner Alliance Program is a meaningful way for organizations from across different market sectors to come together and innovate," said Takuto Komatsuki, Senior Director at Fujitsu Research of America.

About Fujitsu Research of America

Fujitsu Research of America is focused on developing cutting-edge technologies to solve digital transformation (DX) challenges faced by its customers. Its vision is to build a sustainable world through innovation and trusted partnerships. At Fujitsu Research of America (FRA), we have a myriad of very talented people working in a variety of areas – AI with transparency and ethics, social digital twin, web 3.0 technologies, quantum algorithms, and much more.

About Hyundai CRADLE

Hyundai CRADLE for Human-centered Mobility Innovation

Hyundai CRADLE is Hyundai Motor's corporate venturing and open innovation business, which partners and invests extensively in prominent global startups to accelerate the development of advanced future automotive technologies. CRADLE identifies newly established startups that focus, amongst others, on 'Disruptive Innovations.'

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit

for more information.

Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange

"We look forward to collaborating with the LG NOVA team to share our expertise in healthcare innovation and to explore new opportunities with startups seeking to improve patient care and health outcomes." said Jennie Kung, Vice Chair of the Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange.

About The Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange

The Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange is a dynamic platform designed to accelerate healthcare innovation and foster collaboration among the global healthcare community. Leveraging Mayo Clinic's world-class expertise and resources, the Innovation Exchange bridges the gap between emerging technologies and clinical practice, research, and education to bring breakthrough innovations to market, all for one shared mission-to benefit patients.

Niantic

"We see a great opportunity for entirely new spatial experiences leveraging AI and our 3D map

technology, tools and services to come to the forefront in the near future. We're glad to see the

LG NOVA Partner Alliance program launch, as it has the potential to lead us to greater

collaboration across the growing ecosystem," said Maryam Sabour, Director of Business

Development and Strategic Partnerships Lead at Niantic.



About Niantic

Niantic's global-scale augmented reality platform and digital map power spatial computing experiences in the real world. Incubated out of the Maps team at Google, Niantic first created Ingress and then Pokémon GO, a collaboration with The Pokémon Company, which has become a cultural phenomenon and hit game played by tens of millions of people each month. Niantic's maps platform, which powers Pokémon GO, also supports the company's other games and applications including Pikmin Bloom, Peridot, Monster Hunter Now and Niantic Scaniverse. Niantic's mapping, AR and mixed reality platforms, tools and services are used by thousands of developers around the world.



West Virginia Department of Economic Development

"West Virginia's Department of Economic Development is eager to collaborate with LG NOVA through the new Partner Alliance program," said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Executive Director, Mike Graney. "We look forward to strengthening our relationship with LG and engaging with the businesses throughout West Virginia."

About the West Virginia Department of Economic Development

There is no better place to build and grow a business in the Eastern United States than West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development's mission is to improve the quality of life for all West Virginians by strengthening our communities and expanding the state's economy to create more and better jobs.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

