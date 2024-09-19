Intriplex Technologies Leads US Production Of Lithium-Ion Battery Lid Assemblies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IntriPlex cylindrical lid assemblies

Pioneering Boosts US Battery Component Production Capacity

- David Dexter, President & CEO of IntriPlex Technologies

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IntriPlex Technologies, a leader in advanced metal stamping solutions, announces its position as a premier independent manufacturer of cylindrical lithium-ion battery lid assemblies in the United States. This achievement supports the growing demand for a reliable, US-based supply chain for both electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS).

As demand increases for high-quality, US-manufactured battery components, IntriPlex has established itself as a critical player. By producing cylindrical lid assemblies at its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, IntriPlex is driving innovation and manufacturing capability in the US lithium-ion battery sector.

“We believe we are the first and, to our knowledge, the only independent US manufacturer of cylindrical lithium-ion battery lid assemblies,” said David Dexter, President & CEO of IntriPlex Technologies.“This milestone reflects our commitment to strengthening US-based manufacturing and advancing energy storage technologies.”

IntriPlex's cylindrical lithium-ion battery lid assemblies are engineered to the highest standards, providing customizable, US-made solutions for battery manufacturers. Utilizing proven technologies and advanced manufacturing techniques, these components integrate seamlessly into various battery designs, enhancing performance and reliability for both EV and ESS applications.

“Our expertise in high-speed ultra-precision metal stamping and dedication to innovation position IntriPlex as a preferred partner for cylindrical lithium-ion battery applications,” added Dexter.“We are committed to exceeding customer expectations and leading the industry in energy storage solutions.”

About IntriPlex Technologies:

Based in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing in the US and Asia, IntriPlex Technologies has been at the forefront of metal stamping technologies since 1987. Specializing in manufacturing solutions for lithium-ion batteries, fiber optics, data storage, and medical applications, IntriPlex is committed to ongoing innovation, supporting the transition to clean energy.

Annemarie Niklasson

IntriPlex Technologies

+1 805-693-3414

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.